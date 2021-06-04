Chris Taylor named new head football coach at Andress

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chris Taylor, who has served as an assistant coach at Pebble Hills the past five years, has been named the new head football coach at Andress High School. Taylor, 46, takes over the Eagles program following Jeff Woodruff’s retirement last month.

Taylor is no stranger to Andress and the Northeast. Prior to signing on at Pebble Hills, he was Andress’ defensive coordinator from 2012-2016 under Woodruff. He held a similar position at Franklin from 2006-2012 and coached at the college ranks at Dakota State (NAIA) from 2003-2006.

“I am truly humbled for this opportunity to be the head football coach at Andress and I’m so thankful to the administration and the hiring committee,” said Taylor. “They support my vision for the program and I look forward to having continued success at Andress, both on and off the field.”

Andress has historically been one of the top football programs in the city and the Eagles will return one of the top players in the state. Senior wide receiver and defensive back, Jeremiah Cooper, has collected 26 Division I offers and will take official visits to Iowa State, Texas Tech, SMU, Kansas State and Baylor this summer.