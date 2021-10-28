Chapin’s win over El Dorado headlines start of Week 10 in high school football season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 10 of the high school football season got off to an early start with three games on the Thursday night schedule. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.
Thursday, Oct. 28
•Chapin def. El Dorado, 48-7
•Mayfield def. Deming, 21-14 in OT
•Eastlake def. Socorro, 43-20
Friday, Oct. 29
•Franklin vs. Americas @ SAC, 4 p.m.
•Eastwood vs. Coronado, 7 p.m.
•Bel Air vs. Del Valle, 7 p.m.
•Horizon vs. Hanks, 7 p.m.
•Parkland vs. Ysleta, 7 p.m.
•Andress vs. El Paso High, 7 p.m.
•Austin vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m. (GOW)
•Burges vs. Irvin, 7 p.m.
•Clint vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
•Mountain View vs. San Elizario, 7 p.m.
•Tornillo vs. Crane, 7 p.m.
•Las Cruces vs. Organ Mountain @ FOD, 7 p.m.
•Santa Teresa vs. Chaparral, 7 p.m.
•Montwood vs. Pebble Hills @ SAC, 7:30 p.m.