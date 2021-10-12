Chapin’s Mason Standerfer named 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following an eight touchdown performance in a wild 56-52 win over Horizon last Friday, Chapin senior quarterback Mason Standerfer has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 7. He is the first student-athlete in program history to take home the honor.

“We are so excited for Mason [Standerfer],” said Chapin head coach Ryan Warner. “His play speaks for itself and he did a tremendous job last Friday to put us in position to continue to score touchdowns, keep up and win the game. He’s a kid with high character on-and-off the field and is well-deserving of this award. We are really excited for him.”

Standerfer finished the game 23-of-42 for 439 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He added 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and accounted for all eight touchdowns the Huskies scored in a come-from-behind win over the Scorpions.

“The offense [was clicking] across the board,” said Standerfer. “The line up front and the receivers — we were just clicking. We had two or three first play scores and we just knew what we had to get done.”

Standerfer — who also carries a 4.0 GPA — is getting the recognition this week, but he has delivered all season long. He’s averaging nearly 250 passing yards per game and has thrown for 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Chapin’s QB1 has also proven he’s capable of beating teams with his legs, rushing for 264 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Standerfer. “We’ve been working all year to play the best football I can play to help this team win. It just feels really good to get that recognition.”

Chapin in currently 5-2 this season, and have won four straight. The Huskies will open district play at Bel Air following their bye week on Friday, Oct. 22.