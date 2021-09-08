Chapin’s Lewis named El Paso County Coach of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After leading Chapin to the first Sweet 16 in program history, Huskies boys basketball coach Rodney Lewis was honored in a big way on Wednesday night.

Lewis was named El Paso County Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season. He was given his award in a ceremony at Chapin High School. Multiple former players, coaches and the parents of the late Cliff Tucker, whom Lewis coached at Chapin, spoke about his honor.

An emotional Lewis took the podium to thank every player he’s ever coached for helping him get to where he is. The 2020-21 season was just his third as a head coach.

“I never worried about the title of being a head coach because I was blessed to coach kids and that was my approach,” said Lewis. “Follow your journey, your journey belongs to you. Put everything into the kids, invest yourself, put your passion into it and you’ll be in the position to make great things happen.”

Lewis and the Huskies will look to repeat their fantastic season from a year ago when the 2021-22 campaign begins in November.