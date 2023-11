EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin’s 6’10 center Jayden Leverett picked up his second Division I offer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday morning.

Leverett was offered by South Alabama in September, then the Islanders extended him the opportunity to play in the Southland Conference, before beating UTEP at the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday night.

A junior rising star, Leverett currently leads the No. 10 Huskies in scoring and rebounding eight games into the 2023-24 season.