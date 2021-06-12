Chapin’s KJ Lewis takes unofficial visit to UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – When one of the best high school basketball players in the nation lives less than 10 miles from campus, you’d better do whatever you can to keep him close to home.

New UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding got that message loud and clear, as he hosted Chapin junior-to-be KJ Lewis for an unofficial visit to the Miners’ campus on Saturday.

Lewis, a consensus five-star recruit who is ranked by ESPN as the 21st-best player in the Class of 2023, posted a photo of himself and Golding on social media Saturday afternoon.

Had a great time with Coach Golding at my unofficial at UTEP🧡💙⛏ pic.twitter.com/NfHfYBMlRW — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) June 12, 2021

“Coach Golding is an energetic and honest coach who I look forward to building a relationship with,” Lewis told KTSM on Saturday. “He’s also someone who’s passionate about his craft and the game of basketball. The culture of the program is amazing and the facilities are very nice.”

A 6’4 guard, Lewis tore up the competition in El Paso as a sophomore, averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game, all while leading Chapin to the first Sweet 16 in program history.

He’s continued his rise this summer; Lewis recently impressed college and NBA scouts alike at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, an invite-only showcase that has routinely produced NBA players.

UTEP will no doubt put the full-court press on Lewis in hopes of keeping him in El Paso, but they’ll also have their work cut out for them. In addition to the Miners, Lewis holds scholarship offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, Kansas, New Mexico State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech and Western Illinois.

If he continues to have a big summer on the AAU circuit, Lewis could add to his impressive list of schools vying for his talents once he graduates from high school.