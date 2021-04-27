Chapin’s KJ Lewis receives offer from Texas Tech

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Already maybe the best basketball player to ever come out of El Paso, Chapin junior-to-be KJ Lewis received an offer from Texas Tech on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders gave Lewis his 10th scholarship offer from a Division I program, and fifth from a Power-5 school. Texas Tech has a new coaching staff after Chris Beard left for Texas, but played for the national championship in 2019.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Adams and the Texas Tech coaching staff #AGTG❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/SUdWAip3sD — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) April 27, 2021

Rated as the number 21 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, Lewis averaged 25 points per game for the Huskies in 2020-21, leading them to the first Sweet 16 in school history. He plays AAU ball for Drive Nation, a Nike-sponsored team based in Dallas, so his exposure to other top programs will only continue to grow.

As it stands currently, Lewis holds offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Kansas, Houston, New Mexico State, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, Western Illinois and UTEP.

I’m blessed to receive a offer from UTRGV pic.twitter.com/Ghcn7MmgID — Jorell Saterfield (@jorell1300) April 27, 2021

He’s not the only local product picking up steam in recruiting. Former Mayfield superstar Jorell Saterfield picked up another offer on Tuesday, this one from UTRGV out of the WAC. Saterfield starred this season at the JUCO level, averaging 18 points per game for Ranger College.

His phone is blowing up; since Saturday, Saterfield has received offers from the Vaqueros, Illinois-Chicago, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTEP.