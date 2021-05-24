Chapin’s KJ Lewis receives invite to prestigious Pangos All-American Camp

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – He’s a top-25 recruit in the Class of 2023, and not only are major colleges interested, but NBA scouts are taking notice of Chapin guard KJ Lewis as well.

That could only increase in the next few weeks for the Huskies’ junior-to-be, because Lewis has been invited to attend the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp June 6-8 in Las Vegas, Nev.

In its 19th year, the Pangos All-American Camp claims multiple NBA MVPs and all-stars as alumni, including James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis.

NBA Teams so far requesting credentials for 2021 #PangosAACamp (6/6-6/8 Las Vegas) – Lakers, 76'ers, Clippers, Warriors, Nets, Heat, Spurs, Bulls, Mavs, Raptors, Hornets, Knicks,Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Cavs, Thunder, Kings, Pacers, Nuggets… — Pangos All-American Camp (@PangosAACamp) May 21, 2021

Participants have to receive an invitation to the camp; not just anyone can go. Camp director Dinos Trigonis travels around the country scouting players to include in his prestigious camp and it has become one of the biggest honors for a high school basketball player to receive in the last 20 years.

NBA scouts from all 30 teams could be in attendance in Las Vegas to get a good look at the 16-year-old Lewis, who is getting closer and closer to realizing his NBA dream. He plays for high-powered AAU program, Drive Nation, which is run by six-time NBA All-Star, Jermaine O’Neal.

“It’s just crazy to see the progression, from me as a little kid dreaming of making the NBA,” Lewis said. “Having Jermaine O’Neal, a former NBA player tell me I have what it takes to get there, just the little details he helps me with, it’s crazy and humbling. I have to keep working and growing.”

As a part of Drive Nation, Lewis is exposed to and plays against many of the top players in the country, and more than holds his own.

On Thursday, May 27, exclusively on KTSM, Colin Deaver will go in-depth with Lewis, his family and his coaches about the trials and tribulations of being a top recruit, and the sacrifices he and his family have made in the last few months to help him achieve his goals.