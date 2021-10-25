Chapin’s KJ Lewis receives 19th scholarship offer from Alabama

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin superstar basketball player KJ Lewis received his 19th NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Alabama on Monday night.

The junior guard made the announcement on his social media pages. It’s the second major offer Lewis has received since last Friday, when the Memphis Tigers also came calling.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Oats and the University of Alabama Coaching staff ❤️🤍#AGTG pic.twitter.com/3eHgSNfj5G — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) October 26, 2021

Alabama, coached by Nate Oats, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. They would likely utilize Lewis’ 6’4 frame and athleticism extremely well on the defensive end, while allowing him to excel offensively as well.

Lewis also harbors offers from the likes of Arkansas, defending national champion Baylor, Kansas, Houston, New Mexico State, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and UTEP.

Entering his junior season, Lewis averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in 2020-21 while leading the Huskies to the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A Texas state playoffs.