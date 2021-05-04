Chapin’s KJ Lewis picks up 11th D1 offer from Texas Longhorns

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Chapin junior-to-be KJ Lewis’ stock simply continues to rise.

The superstar basketball player, who already has a claim to being the hooper to ever come from El Paso, picked up his 11th Division I scholarship offer on Tuesday night from the University of Texas.

The Longhorns have a new head coach in Chris Beard, who came from Texas Tech in April. Beard was looking at Lewis when he was in Lubbock, but the man likely behind the offer is a familiar face: former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Beard & University of Texas Coaching Staff 🧡🤍#AGTG pic.twitter.com/JC2MVFfVcf — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) May 5, 2021

Terry is now an assistant under Beard at Texas, and was the first coach to give Lewis a scholarship offer in May of 2020. He has kept up with his burgeoning relationship with Lewis and no doubt used that to his advantage in offering Lewis a spot at Texas.

Already one of the best recruits in the nation, Lewis is rated as the number 21 recruit in the country for the Class of 2023 by ESPN and plays on a high-profile AAU team based out of Dallas that will only help him get more interest from college coaches.

Lewis led Chapin to its best season in program history in 2020-21, averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game as the Huskies advance to their first-ever Sweet 16. Lewis will be returning to Chapin in 2021-22 looking to lead them even further.

In addition to the Longhorns, Lewis has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Kansas, Houston, New Mexico State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Western Illinois and UTEP. Expect more schools to get in line in hopes of landing Lewis in the coming weeks and months.