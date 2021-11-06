Chapin’s KJ Lewis narrows college choices down to 12 schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He’s going to be able to choose whatever college he wants for college basketball in a few years, but it makes sense to trim the list down a little bit.

Chapin junior superstar basketball player KJ Lewis, a consensus top-50 player in the nation in the Class of 2023, has narrowed his list of potential college basketball homes to 12 programs, he announced on Saturday afternoon.

“Top 12… FYI my recruitment is still wide open and I’m far from a decision,” Lewis wrote as he released the dozen schools that made his first cut.

Top 12 💞.. FYI my recruitment is still wide open and i’m far from a decision #AGTG pic.twitter.com/St2vp5S0MH — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) November 6, 2021

The list is a who’s who of the best college basketball programs in the nation, including defending national champion Baylor. Other than the Bears, Alabama, Arkansas, Houston, Memphis, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA and the hometown UTEP Miners made Lewis’ cut as his top dozen schools.

Lewis also said his recruitment was still open and perhaps the Oklahoma State Cowboys are trying to get in on the action after seeing his list. OSU offered Lewis shortly after he released his list of 12 schools.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Boynton and the oklahoma state coaching staff 🧡🤍#AGTG pic.twitter.com/Ypiygg9sBF — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) November 6, 2021

Lewis and his Chapin Huskies teammates will open the season later this month hoping to advance to the Class 5A Sweet 16 and beyond once again.