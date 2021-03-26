Chapin’s KJ Lewis named to TABC All-State team

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The honors simply continue to roll in for Chapin sophomore superstar KJ Lewis.

The five-star recruit with scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas and Texas A&M was tabbed as a Class 5A All-State selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) on Friday.

Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis named to TABC’s Class 5A All-State team. https://t.co/PMRTdQRfQB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 26, 2021

It’s the latest honor for Lewis, who has also been pegged as an all-city and all-region selection, and was named the District 1-5A player of the year.

Lewis, who is number 21 on ESPN’s Top 25 list of the Class of 2023, led the Huskies to the Sweet 16 of the Texas high school playoffs for the first ever earlier this month. He averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and nearly 5 steals per game in 2020-21.

On the girls side, a quartet of El Paso players were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State teams.

In Class 5A, Andress’ Tionna Lidge, Canutillo’s Alyssa Bonilla and Chapin’s Briana Montoya made the cut. In Class 6A, Americas’ Bukola Akomolafe was selected.