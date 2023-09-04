EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin High School boys basketball star Jayden Leverett received his first NCAA Division I college basketball offer on Monday.
Leverett announced he received an offer from South Alabama on his social media on Monday.
Last year as a sophomore, Leverett averaged 8.7 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game for a stacked Huskies team that made it all the way to the Regional Final (Elite 8) of the UIL Class 5A Texas high school basketball state tournament.
Leverett is expected to have an even bigger season for the Huskies as a junior in 2023 and will most likely rack up more collegiate offers.