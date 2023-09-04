EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin High School boys basketball star Jayden Leverett received his first NCAA Division I college basketball offer on Monday.

I’m blessed to receive my first D1 offer to continue my academic and basketball career @SouthAlabamaMBB @coachlewis40 @ChapinBoysBBall Thanks for believing in me. pic.twitter.com/KSUFA8m6ln — Jayden Leverett (@jayden_leverett) September 4, 2023

Leverett announced he received an offer from South Alabama on his social media on Monday.

Last year as a sophomore, Leverett averaged 8.7 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game for a stacked Huskies team that made it all the way to the Regional Final (Elite 8) of the UIL Class 5A Texas high school basketball state tournament.

thrilled about This 👇🏿…

Congrats to our BIG Dawg @jayden_leverett on receiving his 1st offer. He has worked his azz off to earn this. There will be others.

Let's keep grindin Jay!

MINDfull Monday #ACC#ADifferentBreed @ChapinBoysBBall https://t.co/lMwmuvBdcK — Rodney Lewis (@coachlewis40) September 4, 2023

Leverett is expected to have an even bigger season for the Huskies as a junior in 2023 and will most likely rack up more collegiate offers.