EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the fastest-rising Borderland football stars received another offer from a Division I school on Wednesday.

Chapin’s Daveon Singleton hasn’t even finished his freshman year yet, but already has a pair of Division I scholarship offers after Hawaii gave him his second offer on Wednesday.

A program in the Mountain West, Hawaii has been successful for years and has a second-year coach in former Rainbow Warriors quarterback, Timmy Chang.

Singleton received his first offer back in January from SMU. The Mustangs offered him and fellow Borderland standouts Ryan Estrada (El Dorado) and Shay Smith (Franklin) on the same day.

As a freshman in 2022, Singleton was forced into action at the quarterback position midway through the year. Singelton threw for 731 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 902 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Singleton is talented enough to play anywhere Chapin – and prospective colleges – want him to. At 5’9, 140 pounds, he still has some growing to do in his final three years of high school football.

Expect other programs to follow Hawaii and SMU’s lead soon and look into what Singleton has to offer on the football field.