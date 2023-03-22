EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After leading Chapin to its first Elite Eight in school history in 2022-23, Huskies senior point guard Bryson Goldsmith was honored in a big way on Wednesday.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) named Goldsmith to its Class 5A All-State team after he took Chapin to the Region I Finals and within a few plays of the school’s first Final Four ever.

The best player in El Paso this past season, Goldsmith averaged 17.7 points per game and raised the level of his play during the playoffs. Goldsmith scored 28 points in Chapin’s double overtime win over O.D. Wyatt in the Sweet 16.

“He’s a warrior. He’s the best player in the city and one of the best in the state,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “People need to go ahead and give him his due. He’s carried us all year. He can play at the Division I level if he’s given the opportunity.”

Goldsmith may get his D-1 chance; Boston University has been taking a long look at him and has traveled to El Paso twice since February to see him play and work out.

He wasn’t the only player with Sun City ties named to the TABC All-State team. Former Chapin superstar KJ Lewis earned Class 6A All-State honors for his work during his senior season at Duncanville.

Elsewhere, Mansfield Summit point guard and UTEP signee David Terrell was named to the Class 5A All-State team after leading the Jaguars to the first Final Four in program history. Terrell and Summit beat Goldsmith and Chapin in the Elite Eight.