EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fresh off the program’s first-ever Elite Eight and third straight Sweet 16, Chapin knows it will have a target on its back this season. So far, the Huskies have handled it well.

The Chapin boys rose three spots to No. 10 in the Class 5A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll on Monday, after a big weekend in San Antonio that included a loss at the buzzer to Faith Family, a team ranked in the Top-25 nationally by MaxPreps.

The Huskies returned to action in El Paso on Monday night, taking down Pebble Hills 67-53 to extend their winning streak over Sun City teams to 55 games. Jayden Leverett paced Chapin with 22 points.

The Spartans were up to the challenge early, taking a nine-point lead in the second quarter, before the Huskies ended the first half on a big run and took control late in the game with a 12-1 finish to the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere on the high school hardwood on Monday, Americas defeated Andress 45-40, holding off a late charge from the Eagles for the win.