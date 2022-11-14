EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The boys high school basketball season is underway in El Paso and there were multiple interesting matchups on Monday night.

On the west side, Chapin travelled to play Franklin for the second year in a row, taking down the Cougars 50-43 behind 16 points apiece from Bryson Goldsmith and Brandon Hymes. The Huskies are 2-0.

At Coronado, the Thunderbirds hung with Andress for a while, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half for a 69-55 win to improve to 2-0.

Elsewhere, Eastwood cruised past El Paso High, 45-32; Canutillo blew out Mountain View 66-36; Ysleta beat Irvin 48-20; and Austin beat Riverside 53-41.