Chapin takes control of District 1-5A with win over Andress, 40-38

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chapin girls basketball team took another step towards claiming the District 1-5A title with their 40-38 win over Andress on Friday night. The Huskies improving to 14-2 (12-1) on the season, taking a 1.0-game lead in the district standings over the Eagles (16-2, 11-2).

Briana Montoya came up big for Chapin down the stretch, leading the way for the Huskies with 14 points in the win. Tionna Lidge recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) for Andress.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Chapin High School.

