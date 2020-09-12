Chapin tabs Weaver as girls basketball head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eric Weaver is coming home. The Chapin Huskies announcing on Friday they have hired Weaver to become their next girls basketball head coach.

Weaver, who lives and breaths northeast basketball, makes his way to Chapin after holding the same position at Coronado the past three years.

“I feel as invigorated now as I did in my first year of coaching,” said Weaver. “I’m excited right now. It’s a great feeling to be able to walk into a situation where there will be a level of expectation. There is a level of talent that is there and we all need to do our part to make sure we maximize that talent and put quality basketball out on the court.”

Weaver takes over for Jonathan Watters who led the Huskies to a 26-9 mark last season. Chapin finished in fourth place in District 1-5A with a league record of 11-5.

Chapin’s top two leading scorers from last year’s roster both graduated, but the Huskies do return guards Briana Montoya, Celina Celaya, and Gisselle Vega in 2020-21.