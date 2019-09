EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The top volleyball game in the state of Texas took place in El Paso on Tuesday night. No. 17 Chapin hosting No. 12 El Paso in a classic District 1-5A showdown and the Huskies came out on top 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-20).

As good of an atmosphere as you will see in high school volleyball tonight at Chapin. Top 25 showdown between El Paso High and the Huskies. HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. #txhsvb pic.twitter.com/HOddx5ooSE — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 25, 2019

Camila Ramirez led the Huskies with 15 kills and 20 digs, while teammate Daniella Garcia recorded 11 kills. Alexia Morales tallied 23 digs.

With the win, Chapin improves to 21-6 (7-0). The loss drops El Paso to 25-5 (6-1).