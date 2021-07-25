Chapin standout KJ Lewis shines in front of national tv audience at Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (KTSM) – The immense talents of Chapin High School junior basketball superstar KJ Lewis were officially introduced to a national audience on Sunday.

Lewis and his elite AAU team, Drive Nation played in the 16U championship game at EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia, arguably the most prestigious AAU Tournament in existence that effectively amounts to the national championship for summertime club basketball.

In front of a national television audience on ESPNU, Lewis and Drive Nation took on Team WhyNot, falling in classic showdown in triple overtime, 82-73. Despite the defeat, Lewis once again proved why he’s ranked as one of the Top 60 players in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

The all-around game of Chapin's @thekjlewis was on display for a national audience on ESPNU in today's 16U Peach Jam Championship Game. Drive Nation dropped a tough one in 3OT, but Lewis was all over the court, and made one of the plays of the game with a steal in OT. pic.twitter.com/EDe93Si3bd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 26, 2021

Lewis scored 19 points in the loss for Drive Nation, also corralling six rebounds and dishing out four assists in 34 minutes of the triple OT game. Lewis was also impressive on the defensive end much of the game, coming up with a huge steal that led to a tying basket in the first overtime. He also had a pair of blocked shots.

At just 16 years old, the 6’4 guard harbors realistic NBA dreams. Lewis has already received 13 Division I scholarship offers from some powerhouse programs in college basketball, including Houston, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, and the hometown UTEP Miners.

Lewis has also received interest from a bevy of other schools that have not yet offered, including Arizona, Gonzaga, and Kentucky. With performances like the one he had on Sunday at Peach Jam, it won’t be long before more offers begin to roll in.

It’s been a busy summer for Lewis, playing in high-level AAU tournaments for the last few months, and attending the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in June. Now, it’s back to El Paso for his junior year of high school, where he and his Chapin teammates hope to build on the best season in school history.

Lewis led the Huskies to the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A Playoffs in 2020-21, the first time Chapin has made it that far. He and his teammates are hoping to improve on that mark this coming winter.

As a sophomore, Lewis averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game. He could easily raise all of those marks as a junior, with even more eyes on him from prospective colleges.