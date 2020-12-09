Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis throws down highlight reel dunk in win over Parkland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is home to one of the top prep basketball players in the state of Texas and he is just a sophomore.

Chapin’s KJ Lewis is well on his way to becoming one of the more highly sought-after high school basketball players the city has ever seen. Perhaps right there with the likes of the late Cliff Tucker, who also played his high school basketball at Chapin before signing to play collegiately at Maryland.

As a freshman, Lewis averaged 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also averaged 3.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. In four games this season, all Chapin wins, Lewis is averaging 23.5 points per game.

Worth adding both of these plays come off team defense by @ChapinBoysBBall. A complete roster that has the look of a legitimate #txhshoops state contender this year. My only suggestion for @CoachLewis40 is to reinforce those backboards. FULL HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 9, 2020

The super sophomore scored 25 points in a win over Parkland on Tuesday night, including two highlight reel dunks. Lewis, 6’4, currently holds Division I offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, and UTEP.