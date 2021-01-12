Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis receives offer from NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Division I offers keep rolling in for Chapin guard KJ Lewis. Chris Jans and the New Mexico State Aggies the latest program to offer the sophomore, announced by Lewis on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Jans and the new mexico state coaching staff #AGTG❤️ pic.twitter.com/9G4e7d3upm — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) January 13, 2021

Lewis, 6’4, currently holds Division I offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, UTEP, Western Illinois, and now NMSU.

The combo guard is averaging nearly 30 points per game this season for the Huskies (11-0, 7-0) who are ranked No. 17 in this weeks TABC poll. Lewis is recognized by ESPN as one of the top high school sophomore’s in the country, coming in at No. 21. He is the third-highest ranked sophomore in the state of Texas.