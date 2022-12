EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three athletes signing their letters of intent to play sports in college at Chapin on Wednesday.

One of them, Huskies track star Morgan Little, will go run track and field in the Mountain West Conference at San Jose State University. Little will compete in sprints and jumps for the Spartans.

Joining Little in signing today were volleyball player Teagan Rath to Saint Mary of the Woods College in Indiana and softball player Cassie Sanchez to Central Arizona College.