EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin notched their first win of the season in a 61-21 win over Bel Air on Thursday night at Irvin Memorial Stadium. The Huskies winning on homecoming just a day after honoring the late Cliff Tucker at their pep rally.

With the win, Chapin improves to 1-5 (1-0) and will play at Eastlake next Friday night. Bel Air falls to 3-3 (0-1) and will host El Dorado next week.