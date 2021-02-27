Chapin rolls past Ysleta to punch first ticket to Sweet 16 in program history

FABENS, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 19th-ranked Chapin boys basketball team looked every bit the part of a top team in the state of Texas on Saturday night.

Playing upstart Ysleta in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals in Fabens, the Huskies jumped all over the Indians early and often en route to the 76-41 win.

With the victory, Chapin moves on to face No. 13 Mansfield Summit in the Regional Semifinals, better known as the Sweet 16, on Tuesday at 3:30 pm MT in Andrews, Texas. Chapin’s Sweet 16 berth is the first in program history.

“It’s amazing, it means a lot to us especially cause we are the first team in Chapin history to do it,” said junior guard Manny Flores. “We worked really hard, since my freshman year, this has been a goal.”

FINAL: No. 19 Chapin def. Ysleta 76-41 in the 5A Boys Regional Quarterfinals. Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 where they will meet No. 13 Mansfield Summit.



FULL REPORT on #KTSM9Sports at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BfpkIazwNQ — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 28, 2021

The Huskies’ defense was in full effect, as Chapin led 16-2 after one quarter and 40-12 at halftime. Manny Flores was perfect from the floor (6-6) in the first half.

Chapin put the the game away in the second half, as their size and athleticism was too much for Ysleta.

“This is one stepping stone to get to our goal, and we have to hit Monday hard for Tuesday’s game,” said Chapin sophomore superstar KJ Lewis.

The Indians’ season comes to an end after a Cinderella run to round three. Ysleta upset No. 25 Canyon Randall on Tuesday in the Area round to set up the showdown with the Huskies.

Chapin became the second El Paso team to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history on Saturday. Americas defeated Frenship 48-41 in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals and will play Dallas Jesuit in the Sweet 16.