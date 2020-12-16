Chapin remains undefeated as hoops district play heats up in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – KJ Lewis scored 22 points, and Antwonne Holmes and Manny Flores each added 16 points as Class 5A’s 16th-ranked Chapin boys defeated El Paso High 92-45 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies full-court pressure was too much to handle for the Tigers in the first half, as Chapin forced turnovers throughout the night en route to the win.

Chapin (6-0, 2-0 District 1-5A), has looked like it could be the best team in the city of El Paso so far in 2020-21. The Huskies have one more game before taking over a week off for the holiday break.

Elsewhere on the hardwood on Tuesday, the Austin boys pulled on a close win over Andress, 68-61. The Panthers trailed by 1 point with less than two minutes remaining, but out-executed the Eagles down the stretch en route to the victory.

All teams in El Paso will play one more game on Friday or Saturday, before taking a break for the holidays.