EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — District play is heating up across the high school basketball landscape in El Paso. Following Friday’s slate of games, just three unbeaten teams in the city remain: Americas (11-0, 7-0), Chapin (12-0, 8-0), and Bel Air (11-0, 6-0).

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights Chapin’s win over Austin to take sole possession of first place in District 1-5A, as well as Franklin’s win over Eastwood in District 1-6A play.