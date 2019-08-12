Chapin reloading on young talent for 2019 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin Huskies football team has been one of the more talented rosters in the city over the course of the last couple seasons. The Huskies have graduated multiple Division I talent and now they are looking to reload for the upcoming season.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to Chapin High School where the Huskies have had one of the more talented rosters in the city over the past couple seasons. Chapin is reloading in 2019. STORY at 6/10 p.m. on #KTSM9Sports. #9OT pic.twitter.com/r2X20QRVx4 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 11, 2019

Chapin returns six starters for last year’s team and the strength will be up front on the offensive and defensive lines. Head coach Rene Hernandez knows if you can successful up front, everything else typically falls into place.

“A lot of things have to fall in place,” said Hernandez. “We are always shooting for a district title, we always shoot for a bi-district title, and we are always shooting to get as far as we can in the playoffs. Expectations are always high here at Chapin.”

“I think we still have a lot of weapons here on the offensive and defensive side of the football. I think we are going to do just fine,” said senior offensive lineman Myles Ward. “When I look around the team there’s nothing but talent. We are really young, but we are looking to use that to our advantage.”

Chapin will open the season at home on Friday, August 30 against Midland Christian.

Chapin Huskies​

Head Coach: Rene Hernandez​

2018 Record: 4-7 (3-2)​

Returning Starters O/D: 2/4​

Impact Players: Sr. OL Myles Ward, Sr. WR Aaron Silva, So. QB Mason Standerfer, Sr. DL Marco Morales, Sr. LB Demian Rodriguez, Jr. DB Cameron Payne​

2019 Outlook: There will be new faces to Chapin’s roster this season, but don’t expect the Huskies to take a step backwards. Ward will anchor the offensive line and Silva provides big play ability to Standerfer outside the numbers. The defense has playmakers at every level and they rally to the football as a unit.​