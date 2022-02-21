EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 12th-ranked Chapin defeated Horizon 70-52 in the Class 5A boys Bi-District playoffs on Monday night, but the Huskies lost their best player for the next round in the process.

Chapin junior guard KJ Lewis, a consensus Top 50 prospect in the nation, fouled out on an offensive foul call in the fourth quarter of Monday’s clash, with Chapin leading by 20 points. Shortly after, Lewis was ejected from the game, along with his family, which was sitting courtside.

It is currently unclear what Lewis said to earn two technical fouls and be ejected. However, since he was thrown out of the game, Lewis cannot play in the Huskies’ Area playoff game later this week vs. either Abilene Wylie or Amarillo Tascosa.

Here is the play where KJ Lewis received his 5th foul, then was ejected.



There was contact on this play. However, we have 3 years of video of Lewis being undercut, shoved in the back etc. with no calls. He's officiated differently, plain and simple.

The Huskies have talent other than Lewis though, and multiple experienced players that helped Chapin to the Sweet 16 in 2021. They’ll lean on them with Lewis out for round two.

“KJ is a special talent and makes us better. His plus/minus for us is huge. He makes a big difference, and makes everyone else more relaxed. But at the end of the day we have to play the game whether he’s there or not and I trust my guys,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis after the game.

Elsewhere in the Class 5A playoffs in El Paso on Monday night, District 2-5A champion Parkland was pushed to the brink by Burges, with the Matadors eventually winning 42-41. Junior Tyrone McDuffie III made a free throw with 0.2 seconds on the clock to win it for Parkland.

Final: Parkland tops Burges 42-41 to win 5A Bi-District title, as Tyrone McDuffie III made a FT with 0.2 on the clock to win it.

“I’ve done this before, vs. Ysleta my freshman year. I knew I would make one when they fouled me, but my point guard Julian (Medrano) knew how to get me the ball and I just made the free throw,” said McDuffie.”

Parkland will play Amarillo Palo Duro in the Area round.

Elsewhere for Borderland teams in the Bi-District playoffs, Fabens lost to Andrews 38-34 and Harmony lost to Midland Greenwood 59-28 to be eliminated from the Class 4A bracket.

In Class 3A, Tornillo topped Lamesa 71-46 to advance to the Area round.

The boys Bi-District playoffs will continue on Tuesday around the state of Texas.