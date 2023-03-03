WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time in program history, the Chapin boys basketball team — who was playing in the Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) for a third straight season — punched their ticket to a Regional Final (Elite 8) in the UIL Class 5A Texas high school basketball playoffs with a 69-68 win in double overtime over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt.

Elite 8 baby!! 1st team in Chapin history to make it to the elite 8. 68-69 in double OT. These boys battled to the very end. We play tomorrow for a chance at the final 4. 11am El Paso time. #ACC pic.twitter.com/SIkWfPf2b0 — ChapinBoysBasketball (@ChapinBoysBBall) March 4, 2023

It’s the first time a boys basketball team out of El Paso has advanced to this stage of the playoffs since 2017 when Burges made a run to the Regional Finals.

In what will go down as an instant classic, No. 18 Chapin and No. 9 Wyatt traded key runs throughout regulation and went into overtime tied at 60. The Huskies had a chance to win the game from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds left in the first overtime period, but instead took the Chaparrals to a second overtime tied at 62.

With less than a minute to play in double overtime and trailing by one, junior guard Brandon Hymes took over for Chapin with two strong baskets in the paint, including what proved to be the game-winner with less than 10.0 seconds on the game clock to put the Huskies up 69-68. Wyatt had a chance to win it on the final shot of the game, but a layup went begging at the buzzer to send Chapin to the Elite 8.

Will be posting more from #18 Chapin's 69-68 double OT win over #9 Wyatt, but here's the final minute of the 2nd OT, unabridged.



Brandon Hymes gives Chapin the lead, Wyatt takes it back, then @brandonhymes12_ puts the Huskies in front again, followed by a Wyatt miss at the horn. pic.twitter.com/mJzF7mldQq — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 4, 2023

Led by head coach Rodney Lewis, the Huskies improve to 30-6 on the season, just one win away from advancing to the State Tournament. Chapin will play Mansfield Summit on Saturday in Wichita Falls at 11 a.m. MT.

