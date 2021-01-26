Chapin, Franklin cruise to Tuesday night district wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball season is at a turning point with district races heating up and playoff spots up for grabs.

The winning streak continues, as you Lady Cougars get the win against the Coronado Thunderbirds on Senior Night.



Franklin 63

Coronado 56



Franklin: Angie Murillo 20, Caitlynn Clark 10, Ale Alvarado 9

Coronado: H. Proctor 18@Fchavezeptimes @TXHSGBB @ColinDeaverTV @EPSports915 pic.twitter.com/3XahMiTyNG — Franklin Lady Cougars Basketball (@FHSLadyCougars) January 27, 2021

The Franklin Cougars have been one of the more consistent teams in District 1-6A this season and continue to put their best foot forward. The Cougars earning a 63-56 win over Westside rival Coronado on Tuesday night, improving to 13-3 (10-1) this season. Angie Murillo led all scorers with 20 points in the win.

You Lady Huskies played a tough, well coached Burges team and were victorious 63-50.



Brianna Montoya 14

Jasmine Holt 12

Celina Celaya 11@Fchavezeptimes @ColinDeaverTV @AndyMorganTV @Nick_TXHSGBB @RomanoCBS4 @BeauBagley — LadyHuskiesHoops (@CHSLadyHuskies) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Chapin is now tied for the top spot in the District 1-5A standings with Andress, following the Huskies’ win over Burges on Tuesday night, 63-50. Brianna Montoya (14 points), Jasmine Holt (12 points), and Celina Celaya (11 points) all scored in double figures for Chapin. The Huskies are now 13-2 (10-1) on the season.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.