Chapin, Franklin cruise to Tuesday night district wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball season is at a turning point with district races heating up and playoff spots up for grabs.

The Franklin Cougars have been one of the more consistent teams in District 1-6A this season and continue to put their best foot forward. The Cougars earning a 63-56 win over Westside rival Coronado on Tuesday night, improving to 13-3 (10-1) this season. Angie Murillo led all scorers with 20 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Chapin is now tied for the top spot in the District 1-5A standings with Andress, following the Huskies’ win over Burges on Tuesday night, 63-50. Brianna Montoya (14 points), Jasmine Holt (12 points), and Celina Celaya (11 points) all scored in double figures for Chapin. The Huskies are now 13-2 (10-1) on the season.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

