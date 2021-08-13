Chapin football gearing up for run at district championship in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season is less than two weeks away and teams across the city are gearing up for what promises to be an eventful year following the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

Entering year two under head coach Ryan Warner, the Chapin Huskies return 14 starters in 2021, including a three-year starter at quarterback in Mason Standerfer. However, the Huskies haven’t had a winning season since Standerfer became the quarterback, something he expects to change this year with plenty of playmakers returning for Chapin.

“On offense — our receiver corps is really solid, our running backs are looking good and everyone is returning. We are going to be really explosive and really fast,” said Standerfer. “I just think we are a really solid team all over the board right here.”

The Huskies finished last season 2-5 (1-4 in District 1-5A, DI). Chapin last finished above .500 in 2017 (8-3) when they were considered one of the powerhouse programs in the city. The Huskies recorded 14-straight winning seasons from 2004-2017, capturing seven district championships during that span. Warner believes Chapin is a sleeping giant after being able to go through his first full offseason with the team.

“We want to contend for championships,” said Warner. “That’s our goal around here. We want to put ourselves in position to contend for championships.”

Chapin has a chance to special offensively with Standerfer calling the signals, but only if the offensive line can hold up. It’s the one area of concern for the Huskies heading into the season.

“I think our defense is coming along really nice, I also think we have some good skill players who are returning and then we’ll be young up front,” said Warner. “We are going to have some depth issues here and there, but we’re going to force some young guys into playing early and hope they grow up through that preseason before getting into our district schedule.”

The Huskies will open the season on Aug. 26 against Andress. The season premiere of 9 Overtime is Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.