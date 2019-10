EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - In the 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Canutillo (6-1, 2-0) hosts Hanks (4-2, 1-1) in a classic East vs. West showdown. This game has early playoff implications in District 1-5A, Division II.

The Knights continue to light up the scoreboard with Aaron Molina at quarterback and Mykal Blanco at wide receiver. Blanco, who broke the city's all-time receiving record two weeks ago vs. Parkland, has totaled 1,099 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season. No, those are not typos and he has also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.