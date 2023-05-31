EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple athletes at Chapin and Eastwood signed to play sports at the Division I level on Wednesday.

At Chapin, track star Samahdi Foster signed with Air Force to continue her burgeoning track career. Huskies basketball standout Bryson Goldsmith signed with Division II Nebraska-Kearney and softball star Michelle Perez is heading to Luna Community College.

At Eastwood, football star Curtis Murillo is going to Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on wide receiver with the Red Raiders. He’s the second El Paso gridiron star in the Class of 2023 to go Texas Tech, joining Parkland’s DJ Crest.

Meanwhile, gymnast Robert Rodriguez signed with Northern Illinois to continue his gymnastics career at the Division I level.

Other Troopers who signed letters of intent can be found below:

Aiden Wardy and Melinda Seibert – McMurry University, Swimming

Jasmyne Campos – South Mountain Community College, Softball

Trebor Moreno – Colorado School of Mines, Wrestling

Alexis Montes – William and Penn University, Wrestling

Ethan Franklin – Missouri Valley University, Wrestling

Diego Carrera – Big Bend College, Basketball