Chapin cruises past Austin to remain in District 1-5A driver’s seat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chapin boys basketball team, ranked No. 19 in the state of Texas, is one win away from clinching the outright District 1-5A championship. The Huskies captured at least a share of the district title with their 82-44 win at Austin on Tuesday night.

KJ Lewis recorded a game-high 36 points for Chapin while Mateo Burchell added 14 points in the win.

Chapin improving to 15-1 (11-1) and will play Irvin on Friday night with the district championship up for grabs. The loss drops Austin to 13-4 (9-3), 1.5-games back of Andress (15-3, 11-2).

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.