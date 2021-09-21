Chapin, Coronado volleyball score five-set wins on Tuesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season is in its third week of district play and the action is heating up across the city. Two of the top teams in Class 6A and in Class 5A were matched up against each other on Tuesday night, upping the stakes.

In District 1-6A, Pebble Hills and Coronado came into the night a perfect 3-0 in district play. In a match that was back-and-forth the whole way, the Thunderbirds prevailed in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-15,25-15,15-8) to improve to 4-0. Sabra Castillo led Coronado with 20 kills while Caroline Mann tallied a game-high 62 assists. Ashlee Macias added 14 kills in the win.

Coronado defeat Pebble Hills

23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-8



Mia Plesant 1 assist 22 digs

Janais Milan 2 digs

Ally Miller 13 kills 19 digs

Isabella Boncser 2 digs

Faith Silex 1 assist 13 digs

Ashlee Macias 14 kills 1 assist 11 dig 2 aces

Alina Strickler 6 kills 10 digs 1 ace — Coronado Volleyball (@tbird_vb) September 22, 2021

El Paso High and Chapin also came into the night a perfect 3-0 in District 1-5A play. The Huskies taking the match in five sets (25-17, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13) moving to 4-0 on the season. Breannuh Peterson posted a double-double with 18 kills and 10 blocks, while collected 15 kills and nine aces. Aurora Gutierrez tallied 33 assists in the win.

Huskies defeat El Paso High in 5 tonight at home 25-17, 19-25, 23-25 25-19 15-13

Jackie Mendoza 15 kills 9 aces 10 digs

Brea Peterson 18 kills 10 blocks

Aurora Gutierrez 33 assists

Arianne Nieto 13 digs#Winthemoment — Chapin Volleyball (@ChapinVolleyba1) September 22, 2021

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.