Chapin, Coronado volleyball score five-set wins on Tuesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season is in its third week of district play and the action is heating up across the city. Two of the top teams in Class 6A and in Class 5A were matched up against each other on Tuesday night, upping the stakes.
In District 1-6A, Pebble Hills and Coronado came into the night a perfect 3-0 in district play. In a match that was back-and-forth the whole way, the Thunderbirds prevailed in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-15,25-15,15-8) to improve to 4-0. Sabra Castillo led Coronado with 20 kills while Caroline Mann tallied a game-high 62 assists. Ashlee Macias added 14 kills in the win.
El Paso High and Chapin also came into the night a perfect 3-0 in District 1-5A play. The Huskies taking the match in five sets (25-17, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13) moving to 4-0 on the season. Breannuh Peterson posted a double-double with 18 kills and 10 blocks, while collected 15 kills and nine aces. Aurora Gutierrez tallied 33 assists in the win.
KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.