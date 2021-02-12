Chapin captures Bi-District championship in win over El Dorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season and the girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. The Bi-District Round beginning on Thursday night and will run through the weekend with games across the state of Texas.
Girls High School Basketball — Bi-District Playoffs
Class 6A
• Midland Lee vs. Franklin, PPD
• San Angelo Central def. Montwood, 25-21
• Odessa High vs. Americas
Saturday, 10 a.m. at Americas High School
• Eastwood vs. Frenship, PPD
Class 5A
• Andress def. Del Valle, 58-37
• Canutillo def. Burges, 66-65 (F/OT)
• Hanks def. El Paso High, 60-41
• (23) Chapin def. El Dorado, 53-30
Class 4A
• San Elizario def. Andrews, 43-33
• Greenwood def. Riverside, 67-45
• Seminole def. Clint, 100-57
• Mountain View def. Monahans, 52-28
Class 3A
• Muleshoe def. Tornillo, 68-40