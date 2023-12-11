EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After an undefeated week last week against El Paso competition, the Chapin boys basketball team stood strong at No. 4 in the state of Texas in the Class 5A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top-25 poll.

The 12-3 Huskies have won 58 straight games over El Paso competition, dating back to February of 2021. They’ve also played and held their own against a rigorous out-of-town schedule that includes teams ranked by TABC, as well as nationally-ranked programs.

Chapin will look to make it 59 straight wins over El Paso teams on Tuesday night on the road at Hanks. Chapin is still the only Sun City team to be ranked at this point in the season.