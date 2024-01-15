EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin boys and the Riverside girls basketball teams both remained on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top-25 rankings on Monday.

Updated @Tabchoops polls are out for this week. @ChapinBoysBBall stays strong at #4 in Class 5A, while the Riverside girls and @ssolis3 stay at #25 in Class 4A. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 15, 2024

The Huskies (21-4) have been ranked for the entire 2023-24 season and stayed put at No. 4 in the Class 5A Top-25, the same place they’ve been for the last few weeks.

The Rangers (22-1) also stayed put at No. 25 in the Class 4A girls Top-25 poll. This is the second week in a row that the Riverside girls have been listed on the Top-25.

The Riverside girls will host Clint in a District 2-4A game on Tuesday and then play at Loretto on Friday. Both games set to start at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Chapin boys will visit El Paso High on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Chapin will then play another game on the road at Andress on Friday at 7:30 p.m.