EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) released its preseason Top-25 polls for the 2023-24 season on Monday and a pair of Borderland teams made the cut.

On the boys side, Chapin is ranked 13th in Class 5A to open the season. The Huskies had the best season in school history in 2022-23, advancing to the Class 5A Elite Eight.

Elsewhere for the Huskies on Monday, Chapin’s 6’10 junior center was paid a visit by the Nevada Wolf Pack coaching staff. Leverett holds one Division I offer from South Alabama and averaged nine points per game in 2022-23.

On the girls side, Riverside enters the season ranked 21st in Class 4A. The preseason honor for the Rangers comes after they advanced to the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals (round of 32) in 2022-23.

The 2023-24 season gets underway in early November around the Lone Star State.