Chapin boys cruise past Coronado behind 25 points from KJ Lewis

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sophomore superstar KJ Lewis scored 25 points, Manny Flores had 17 and the Chapin boys dominated Coronado 76-38 on Wednesday night at the Dawg Pound.

The Huskies, ranked 19th in Class 5A in the state of Texas, used an active full-court pressure defense to force the T-Birds into turnovers that resulted in points the other way.

While Lewis gets plenty of headlines thanks to his scholarship offers from Power-5 programs like Arizona State, DePaul and Texas A&M, he’s far from the only horse in head coach Rodney Lewis’ stable.

Chapin's @thekjlewis: Get to know him folks, he's just a sophomore and has multiple Power 5 offers. pic.twitter.com/3SScQg49Cq — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 3, 2020

Mateo Burchell and Antwonne Holmes each chipped in 12 points, while Bubba Holmes helped lead the defense and did some of the dirty work on the glass.

With the win, Chapin improved to 3-0 and will play on the road against Americas on Saturday morning.

For Coronado, JT Hass scored 19 points in the loss as the T-Birds fell to 2-1 on the year.