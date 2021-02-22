Chapin boys advance to Regional Quarterfinals with win over Plainview

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KTSM) — Survive and advance.

That was the name of the game for the Chapin boys basketball team who advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals of the state playoffs with their 79-67 win over Plainview on Monday afternoon in Fort Stockton. It is the Huskies third trip to the third round of the playoffs in program history.

FINAL: No. 19 Chapin defeats Plainview 79-67 to win the 5A Area championship. 19 points for Antwonne Holmes, 18 for KJ Lewis, 13 each for Bubba Holmes and Mateo Burchell. Believe it’s the first time the Huskies have advance to round 3. pic.twitter.com/Wq3wtVkhRg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 22, 2021

Antwonne Holmes came up huge for Chapin in the win, scoring 19 points to lead the Huskies with KJ Lewis in foul trouble through most of the fist half. Lewis came on strong in the second half, tallying 18 points in the win. Bubba Holmes and Mateo Burchell each chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Chapin will play the winner of the Ysleta-Canyon Randall Area Round game on Friday.

Tune-in to KTSM 9 Sports at 6/10 p.m. for full coverage on the Huskies’ big win.