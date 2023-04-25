EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With El Paso High needing a pair of wins to have a chance at a share of the District 1-5A baseball title on Tuesday, Chapin had other ideas.
The Huskies used a strong defensive performance to earn a 9-5 win over the Tigers in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
The loss by El Paso High assured Canutillo a district title, but both schools are playoff-bound next week regardless.
On the collegiate diamond, former Socorro standout Brandon Pimentel continues to tear the cover off the ball.
Pimentel hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday night as UTRGV rallied to beat Incarnate Word, 9-8.
The dinger was Pimentel’s 11th of the season and the 23rd of his career. The former Socorro Bulldog is now just five home runs away from breaking the all-time UTRGV career home run record.