EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Thanks to a huge third quarter, Chapin raced past Austin 56-32 on Tuesday night.

Michael Herrera led the charge for the Huskies, who turned a single-digit game into a twenty-point laugher in a matter of minutes.

Up Highway 54 at Andress, the Eagles played a tough El Paso High team, topping the Tigers 65-52.

On the girls side of things, Bowie defeated Austin, 31-28, in a nail-biter.