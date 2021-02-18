Chapin advances to Area Round with win over Horizon, Lewis eclipses 1,000 points

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chapin boys basketball team, ranked No. 19 in the state of Texas, advance to the Area Round with their 71-53 win over Horizon in the Bi-District Round on Thursday night.

Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis, who needed just 15 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his career, did just that and then some in a 22-point effort. Lewis has played in 50 games in his two years with the Huskies and is averaging over 20 points per game in his young high school career. The six-foot-four guard has eight division offers that includes Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, New Mexico State, TCU, Texas A&M, UTEP, and Western Illinois.

“It’s a blessing. there aren’t many sophomores that can achieve what I just achieved,” said Lewis. “I have to thank my teammates for being amazing teammates and believing in me. That wasn’t my goal to get it [tonight], my goal was to win the game.”

Final: @ChapinBoysBBall defeats Horizon 71-53 in 5A Bi-District Playoffs as @thekjlewis scores his 1,000th career point. Huskies will get Plainview on Monday in Fort Stockton in Area round. Highlights at 10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/WNRpgkourG — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 19, 2021

Manuel Flores scored a game-high 24 points for Chapin and Mateo Burchell tallied 12 points in the win.

“We lost to Wichita Falls Rider last year and it stuck with us all year,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “We wanted to get back to that round and move on one game at a time.”

The Huskies will play Plainview in the Area Round. The Bulldogs advancing to the second round of the playoffs with their 65-57 win over Monterey on Thursday night.