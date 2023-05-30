LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Last Monday, MaxPreps selected Centennial’s Steven Milam as the New Mexico Player of the Year.

In his senior year, Milam hit .627 in 31 games played. He led the state in slugging percentage (1.313), hits (52), runs (65), doubles (18) and triples (nine). He also tied for the state lead with 50 RBI and finished seventh with seven home runs. On the mound, he pitched 13.2 innings and struck out 23 batters.

Milam contributed heavily to a Centennial team that went 26-5 and made a state championship game appearance.

Milam’s high school playing days are over and is now focused on what’s next. Milam is a LSU signee and a top 100 prospect for this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.