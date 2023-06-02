LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Centennial High School baseball star Steven “Monster” Milam was named the 2022-23 Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year on Friday.

Milam joins recent Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Players of the Year Nolan Perry (2021-22, Carlsbad High School), Matthew Cornelius (2020-21, St. Pius X High School), Noah Brewer (2019-20, Rio Rancho High School), and Hayden Walker (2018-19, St. Pius X High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Milam is the first Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Centennial High School.

This comes days after MaxPreps named Milam as the New Mexico Player of the Year.

Milam had a stellar senior season at Centennial. The 5-foot-7 shortstop batted .627, hit seven home runs, 50 RBI, and scored 65 runs. He led the state in slugging percentage (1.313), hits (52), runs (65), doubles (18) and triples (nine). He also tied for the state lead with 50 RBI and finished seventh in home runs.

On the mound, Milam went 1-0 with a 1.02 earned run average while striking out 23 and walking five in13.2 innings pitched.

Off the field, Milam has volunteered locally with Warrior League New Mexico, a tee ball program designed for children with special needs. “Steven is very deserving of this award,” said Ron Murphy, head coach at Hobbs High School. “I’ve seen him grow the past three years. He’s a great player that will make an impact on any team he’s on.”

Milam has maintained a weighted 3.94 GPA in the classroom.

He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Louisiana State University this fall. Milam is also a prospect for this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

Milam is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year that will be announced later this month.