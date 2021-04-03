Centennial volleyball wins Class 5A state championship

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The 2nd-ranked Centennial volleyball team defeated No. 2 Santa Fe in straight sets, 3-0, on Saturday to win the Class 5A state championship.

The Hawks quickly took control with a 25-14 win in set one, followed by a 25-20 victory in set two. In set three, Centennial was dominant, winning 25-9 to clinch the title.

In addition to winning the state title, Centennial finished the season undefeated at 14-0 in a season shortened and moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championship is the third in school history, all coming since 2014. They have also been runner-ups three times in that span under head coach Al Rosen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports