Centennial volleyball wins Class 5A state championship

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The 2nd-ranked Centennial volleyball team defeated No. 2 Santa Fe in straight sets, 3-0, on Saturday to win the Class 5A state championship.

The Hawks quickly took control with a 25-14 win in set one, followed by a 25-20 victory in set two. In set three, Centennial was dominant, winning 25-9 to clinch the title.

In addition to winning the state title, Centennial finished the season undefeated at 14-0 in a season shortened and moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championship is the third in school history, all coming since 2014. They have also been runner-ups three times in that span under head coach Al Rosen.