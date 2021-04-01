Centennial volleyball tops La Cueva 3-1 to advance to Class 5A state championship

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – No. 2 Centennial defeated No. 3 La Cueva 3-1 on Thursday night in the Class 5A volleyball state semifinals to advance to the state championship match.

The Hawks (13-0) took set 1 25-19, before falling in set 2 25-21. However, Centennial rallied for back-to-back set victories, 25-11, and 25-18 to clinch a spot in the championship.

In the state title match, Centennial will square off with No. 1 Santa Fe High School, which breezed past No. 5 Cleveland in straight sets on Thursday night.

The championship will be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque.